SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.4 %

PCVX stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.