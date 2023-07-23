Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 134 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $4,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

