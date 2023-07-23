SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 193.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

DY opened at $107.00 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

About Dycom Industries



Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

