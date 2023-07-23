Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,574 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,381 shares of company stock valued at $32,714,430. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

