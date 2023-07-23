SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 596 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

