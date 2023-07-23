TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

