Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

NYSE:IT opened at $355.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.44. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

