Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $207.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.03. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

