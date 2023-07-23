Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Stock Down 0.1 %

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.27 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

