Amalgamated Bank Has $6.99 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

