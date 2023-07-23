Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

