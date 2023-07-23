Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $337.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $371.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

