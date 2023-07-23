Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,056 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,900,000 after acquiring an additional 660,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $143.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.