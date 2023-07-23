Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 109.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

