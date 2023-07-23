Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,626 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $844.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

