Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 669 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.