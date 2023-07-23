Amalgamated Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

