Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,735 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

