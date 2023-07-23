Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 228 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

