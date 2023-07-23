Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $283,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

