Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $47.31 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. B. Riley raised their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

