Graypoint LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.