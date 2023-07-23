Graypoint LLC Decreases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Up 0.9 %

MGA stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

