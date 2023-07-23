Graypoint LLC Sells 11,308 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 175.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 95.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

