American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

