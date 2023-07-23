Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Equifax Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

