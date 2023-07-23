Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $639.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.46.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

