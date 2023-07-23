Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.