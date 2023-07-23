Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 136,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

