Graypoint LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.