Graypoint LLC Buys New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $179.66 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

