Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

WBS opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 709.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

