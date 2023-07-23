Graypoint LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

