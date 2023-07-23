Graypoint LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBSFree Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

