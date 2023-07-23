Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

