Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,071 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Kroger stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

