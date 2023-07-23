Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,923 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

