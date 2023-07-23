25,000 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Down 2.3 %

AMMO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

About AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

