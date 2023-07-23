LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

LCNB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

