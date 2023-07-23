Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Citigroup began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

