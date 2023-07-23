Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

