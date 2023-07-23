Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $36,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $102.38 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

