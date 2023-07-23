Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,330 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 100.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 696,423 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 482,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.53 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.