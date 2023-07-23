Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $199.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

