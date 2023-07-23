Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 593 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

