Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $61,205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $51,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Trading Down 1.1 %
Baidu stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
