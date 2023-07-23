Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $49,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $74.48 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

