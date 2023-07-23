Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,500 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 1,545,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

