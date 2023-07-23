Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 894 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $141.90 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

