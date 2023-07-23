Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

